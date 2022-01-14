Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $549.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $635.90 and a 200-day moving average of $577.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

