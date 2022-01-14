Waycross Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 27.3% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 33.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.41. The company had a trading volume of 191,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $264.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,902,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

