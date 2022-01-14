Waycross Partners LLC Sells 49,043 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,944,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $390.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

