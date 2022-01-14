Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $165.70

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $165.70 and last traded at $165.86, with a volume of 20904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.17 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Wayfair by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

