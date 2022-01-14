Wenjun Li Sells 2,736 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wenjun Li also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48.

AOSL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 444,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,780. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,461 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.