West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.51.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.