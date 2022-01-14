Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 393.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $13.87 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,388,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 376,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

