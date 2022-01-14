Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Wingstop worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wingstop by 76.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.26. 4,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,295. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 156.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.09.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

