WOO Network Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $885.09 million and $30.74 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,990,413,144 coins and its circulating supply is 884,089,828 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.