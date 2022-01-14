World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,298 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.34. 237,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,377,100. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

