Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 370.8% in December

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 370.8% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Worldline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of WRDLY opened at $28.03 on Friday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

