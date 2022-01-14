Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Shares Down 3.7%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.95 and last traded at $86.95. Approximately 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Xero alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38.

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.