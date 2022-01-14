XIO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

