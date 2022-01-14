XSGD Hits Market Cap of $208.65 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $208.65 million and $1.41 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00074809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.91 or 0.07682024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,871.71 or 0.99591777 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069467 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 282,504,372 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.