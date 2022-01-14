Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Financial Survey

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 28.57% 26.30% 23.78% HealthStream 2.81% 2.11% 1.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yalla Group and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 HealthStream 0 3 2 0 2.40

Yalla Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.94%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.08%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than HealthStream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and HealthStream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 6.75 $3.21 million $0.41 15.44 HealthStream $244.83 million 3.24 $14.09 million $0.23 109.40

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats HealthStream on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

