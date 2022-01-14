YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Down 2.5% This Week

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $157,564.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00062609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.67 or 0.07643391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,741.63 or 0.99157411 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068298 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

