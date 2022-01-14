Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24).

CRVS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 349,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,994. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.