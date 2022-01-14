Zacks: Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after buying an additional 843,394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

