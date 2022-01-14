Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,628,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

