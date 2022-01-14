Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EZCORP by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

