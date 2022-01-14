Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.