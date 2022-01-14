Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huazhu Group.
Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.
Huazhu Group stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07.
Huazhu Group Company Profile
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
