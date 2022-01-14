Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 million, a PE ratio of 583.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

In related news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,875 shares of company stock valued at $57,216 over the last 90 days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

