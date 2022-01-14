Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLNDY. Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. Analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

