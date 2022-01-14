ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $5,797.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00331397 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00124689 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

