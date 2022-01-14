Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $448,951.86 and $14,143.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00062609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.67 or 0.07643391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,741.63 or 0.99157411 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068298 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

