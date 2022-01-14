Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

ZS opened at $250.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,267 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,622. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

