Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Zuora worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after buying an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 93,529 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after buying an additional 159,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,574 shares of company stock worth $3,514,603 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of ZUO opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

