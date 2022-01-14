Zynecoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.11 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $125,360.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

