$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

FLS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.49. 2,510,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,861. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

