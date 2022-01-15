0Chain Reaches Market Cap of $18.65 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $18.65 million and $128,204.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

