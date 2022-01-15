$112.66 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce sales of $112.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $101.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $392.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.59 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

