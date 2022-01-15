$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.46. Caterpillar reported earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.94. 3,970,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.23. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.