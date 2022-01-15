$337.89 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $337.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $188.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $326,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,716,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPI opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

