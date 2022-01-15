3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.93.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.74 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

