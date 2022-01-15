$41.96 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post $41.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.81 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $144.40 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.14 million, with estimates ranging from $179.99 million to $185.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

