$50.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $50.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.20 million to $51.50 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $53.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $204.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $192.67 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $549.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 46.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 73.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 94.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

