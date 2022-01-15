$503.38 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post sales of $503.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.36 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,600,000 after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after buying an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,406,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after buying an additional 105,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

