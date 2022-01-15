$6.64 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report $6.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $24.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFIE. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Profire Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 152,010 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.31.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.