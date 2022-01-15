A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.31% of A. O. Smith worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

