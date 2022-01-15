AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

