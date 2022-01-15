AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 134.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

