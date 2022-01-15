Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 25,611 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after buying an additional 737,686 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 665,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after buying an additional 159,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $49.60 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

