Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 29,711 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMC. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,801,654 shares of company stock worth $59,728,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.