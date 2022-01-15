Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,029 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

PNR stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

