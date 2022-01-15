Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 578 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.