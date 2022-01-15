Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $18,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $14,173,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $7,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $4,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,224,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

