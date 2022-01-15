Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 2,854.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,368 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 4.67% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of KJUL opened at $26.04 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.