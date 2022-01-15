Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of SLR Investment worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $797.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.20. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

