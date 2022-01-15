Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,727,000 after purchasing an additional 169,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $171.46 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.93 and a twelve month high of $355.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.62.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

