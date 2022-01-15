Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

SGDM stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.